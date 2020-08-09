SKN LISTED IN BARBADOS’ TRAVEL BUBBLE

Last Updated on August 9, 2020

By: T. Chapman

St. Kitts and Nevis and four other Caribbean countries have been included in a ‘bubble’ of low-risk countries, (St. Kitts and Nevis has 1 active case and 16 recoveries), who do not not require a COVID-19 PCR test for travel to Barbados.

The other countries included are St. Vincent, St. Lucia, Dominica and Grenada.

Under Barbados’ new travel protocols, persons travelling within the ‘Bubble’ who have not travelled to or transited through any high, medium or low-risk country within 21 days prior to travel to Barbados, will not be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test prior to or on arrival and do not require monitoring during their stay.

According to a release from the Barbados Government Information Service, travellers from high and medium risk countries are advised to take a COVID-19 PCR test from an accredited or certified laboratory (ISO, CAP, UKAS or equivalent) within 72 hours of travel to Barbados.

Persons travelling from low-risk countries, are advised to take a COVID-19 PCR test within 5 days of travel. Anyone arriving without a documented negative PCR test result from an accredited or recognized laboratory will be required to take the test on arrival in Barbados.

All travellers will have to undergo health screening. Person who come into contact with a positive case will be quarantine at approved facilities on the island.