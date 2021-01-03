SKN PULSE Man of The Year: Shirvon Greene

By: Tito Chapman

In life, money means little to persons who feel the pain of others because they care enough to do what it takes to help. One such person is Mr. Shirvon Greene, a Level II certified and registered USATF Track & Field coach at Monroe College, New York, who specializes in training long sprinters, middle distance runners and cross country runners.

The 34-year-old College Coach and upcoming philanthropist who hails from Nevis, went beyond the call of duty for 2020. Even though the Craddock Road Native is miles away from home, Greene shipped two barrels and mobilized a team to distribute essential supplies to five elementary schools on the island of Nevis.

His initiative dubbed, ‘The Coach Greene Back To School Drive’, was mainly to impact students and teachers who were affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The main beneficiary was his alma-mater, the Charlestown Primary School. Other schools that benefitted included, the St. James Primary School, Ivor Walters Primary School, St. Thomas’ Primary School and the Vern N Llew Pre-school.

As part of the initiative, underprivileged students were also gifted with school bags and other essential school supplies.

Prior to the Pandemic, Coach Greene was busy racking up awards and being an advocate for his athletes whenever possible.

In March, he captured the Atlantic Region Men’s and Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year awards. Greene coached a pair of National Championship Relays, as both the women’s 4×800 relay and the men’s 4×800 relay teams took first place at the 2020 NJCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Lynchburg, Va.

One of Greene’s highlight moments of 2020 came when kittitian student athlete, Ka’jon Parris earned a spot on the elite 2020 CoSIDA Academic All America College Division Men’s At-Large Team in June. Parris was apart of the school’s NJCAA Indoor Track and Field National Title in the 4×800 relay.

The humble yet unassuming Coach also launched ‘KEEP IT REAL OR KEEP IT MOVING’ – a virtual sports program hosted by Coach Shirvon Greene and Carmelo Francios.

Together, they provide their take on the current issues in the world of sports, with live interviews and discussions with invited guests. So far, the combo has interviewed athletes from Guyana, Algeria, Trinidad and Tobago, Nevis, and USA. Their first guest was Christopher Belcher (North Carolina A&T and current member of Team USA and Nike). The show has grown to the point where a new co-host was added, athlete Dawnel Collymore.

Lunches provided cooked by Shirvon’s Dad which were distributed to student athletes.

For Christmas, Greene took the initiative to do something special for some of his athletes. Shirvon partnered with his father, who cooked Christmas Dinner for nine student athletes at the College. His colleague, Coach Hogg also assisted by providing cake for the athletes.

2020 was such, that globally many persons couldn’t make ends meet, while politicians, businessmen, businesswomen and others stepped up to the plate, the 34-year-old Coach and upcoming philanthropist was an easy choice for SKN PULSE.

Shirvon’s list of accomplishments as a Coach at Monroe College reads as follows:

– 2020 Women’s Atlantic Region Indoor Assistant Coach of the Year

– 2020 Men’s Atlantic Region Indoor Assistant Coach of the Year

– 2019 Women’s Atlantic Region Cross Country Head Coach of the Year

– 2019 Men’s Atlantic Region Cross Country Head Coach of the Year

– 2019 Women’s Atlantic Region Outdoor Assistant Coach of the Year

– 2019 Men’s Atlantic Region Outdoor Assistant Coach of the Year

– 2019 Women’s Atlantic Region Indoor Assistant Coach of the Year

– 2019 Men’s Atlantic Region Indoor Assistant Coach of the Year

– 2018 Women’s Atlantic Region Cross Country Head Coach of the Year

– 2018 Men’s & Women’s Atlantic Region Outdoor Assistant Coach of the Year

– 2018 Men’s & Women’s Atlantic Region Indoor Assistant Coach of the Year

– 2017 Men’s & Women’s Atlantic Region Indoor Assistant Coach of the Year

– 2016 Women’s Indoor National Assistant Coach of the Year

– 2016 Men’s & Women’s Atlantic Region Indoor Assistant Coach of the Year

– 2015 Men’s & Women’s Atlantic Region Indoor Assistant Coach of the Year

– 25 Athletes to NCAA Div. I & II programs

– 29 Indoor All-Americans

– 20 Outdoor All-Americans

– 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 Men’s and Women’s Region XV Cross Country Championships