SKN Students Excel at Monroe College Annual Commencement Ceremony

Thirty plus students from St. Kitts and Nevis have graduated from Monroe College, New York. The commencement ceremony took place earlier today, Tuesday evening and was streamed live on YouTube.

15 nationals graduated with Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude or Summa Cum Laude honours.

The degrees pursued covered Business Management, Criminal Justice, Accounting, Health Services Administration, Hospitality Management, Human Services, Computer Networks and Cybersecurity, Criminal Justice, Public Health, and Accounting.

A list of some the graduates featured in the highlight reel can be found below.

MONROE COLLEGE GRADUATES

Last Name First Name Program Title Honors

Abraham Sonija BBA Business Management Magna Cum Laude

2 Bishop Derrick BBA Business Management

3 Blanchette Xarielle BBA Business Management Magna Cum Laude

4 Boyles Crystal BS Criminal Justice

5 Brandy Nikita BBA Accounting

6 Carty Kirteisha BBA Health Services Administration Cum Laude

7 Flemming Kiana BBA Hospitality Management Magna Cum Laude

8 Francis Siana BBA Business Management Summa Cum Laude

9 Gillard Yarinique BS Human Services

10 Glasford Almaz MBA Business Management

11 Gumbs Deger BS Computer Networks and Cybersecurity Magna Cum Laude

12 Harris Sancia BS Criminal Justice Magna Cum Laude

13 Isaac Verniecia Master Public Health

14 Johnson Jamielah BBA Hospitality Management Summa Cum Laude

15 Lawrence Deonje BBA Business Management Summa Cum Laude

16 Markman Tazula BBA Health Services Administration

17 Moses Tanasha BBA Business Management

18 Nisbett Lashaunda BBA Business Management Cum Laude

19 Nolan Kedeesh BS Computer Information Systems Summa Cum Laude

20 Pennyfeather Shelomi BS Public Health

21 Powell Murica BBA Business Management Magna Cum Laude

22 Powell Sandy BBA Accounting

23 Ryan Junicia BS Criminal Justice Summa Cum Laude

24 Smithen Alfred BS Criminal Justice

25 Tilackdharry Savita BBA Hospitality Management Summa Cum Laude

26 Watson Tishema BBA Hospitality Management

27 Hanley Kezia BBA Business Management