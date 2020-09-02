SKNFA Congress confirms Nevis Football Association’s membership

By: Tito Chapman

Story Credit: St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association.

The SKNFA unanimously confirmed the Nevis Football Association’s membership at the annual Congress which was convened via ZOOM on Sunday 30 August 2020.

The Nevis Football Association was granted provisional membership to the SKNFA by the Executive Committee on August 8, 2020.

As per a press statement released by the SKNFA, the Nevis Football Association submitted its application for membership to the SKNFA following a bilateral meeting held earlier this year between the two entities. They discussed the development of football on Nevis.

President of the SKNFA, Anothny Johnson hailed the confirmation of the Nevis FA as a step in the right direction for football development in the Federation and one that makes the SKNFA truly representative of its name. SKNFA

The release further stated that, Raymond Brantley, President of the Nevis FA expressed his appreciation to the members for their overwhelming confirmation.

Brantley said:

He forward to working with the SKNFA to contribute to the continued development of football in Nevis.

The membership provides the necessary structure for growth and football development in Nevis through various programmes, which include but not limited to: coach education, grassroots programme, referee development, youth football and financial and other support for the Nevis FA.