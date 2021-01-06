SKNFA issues statement on the sudden passing of National Men’s Under 20 Player

It is with great sadness that we learn of the sudden passing of 18 year old player Jamarni Stevens, last evening, January 5th 2021. Jamarni played football for St. Peters FC in the SKNFA Premier League and was a recent player with the St. Kitts and Nevis Men’s U-20 Team.

Jamarni was a promising young prospect in the SKNFA Youth Programme and will be sadly missed by his teammates, coaches and the entire SKNFA and football family.

Words cannot express the sadness we feel for this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jamarni’s family and friends, and everyone at the St. Peters FC.

God rest his soul.