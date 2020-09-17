SKNYPA’s 19th Anniversary Sitting

Basseterre, St. Kitts September 15th , 2020 (SKNYPA) On the occasion of the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association’s (SKNYPA) 19th Anniversary, and coinciding with the 37th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis, the SKNYPA hosted its Annual Youth Parliament Sitting at the National Assembly Chambers, Church Street, Basseterre.

Members of SKNYPA were divided into two groups: Government and Opposition, where topics of national interest were debated. The Government led by Patrice Harris, President of SKNYPA was comprised of Hasani McDonald, Duanna Bradley, Chadi Garnette, Vikel Edwards-Douglas, Joel Smith and Jeremiah Welcome. Opposition led by Mauriel Knight, Vice President of SKNYPA was comprised of Maleah Erskine, Chris Tyson, Chanah Crossman, Jalen Monzac and Jalanie Belle.

Members of the Government benches moved the Resolution on Economic Diversification focusing on Disaster Management and Prevention, the Covid-19 Pandemic and the importance of technology. Economic diversification is a key element of economic development and a lack thereof is often associated with increased vulnerability to external shocks that can undermine prospects for longer-term economic growth.

Opposition members also moved a resolution on Proportional Representation. The Resolution aims to abolish the boundaries concept entrenched within the Constitution and electoral system where parties triumph on “popularity” or “majority votes.” The proportional system was brought as a means of redressing the anomalies arising under majority or plurality systems whereby a party may win more seats with fewer votes than its opponents.

Ms. Kara Daly served as Speaker of the House, Mr Haniff Charles served as Clerk, both of whom are members of SKNYPA and Ms Jessica Harrigan, a Member of the St. Kitts Nevis Pathfinders served as the Sargeant at Arms.

SKNYPA wishes to sincerely thank all who attended, both physically and virtually.

SKNYPA expresses appreciation to Speaker of the House, the Honourable Michael Perkins and Parliamentary Officers for allowing the association to host the Parliamentary Sitting, ZIZ and SKNIS for their assistance in media coverage, and alumnus Ms. Jihan Willims for her guidance and mentorship.

SKNYPA is a non-profit, non-governmental, non-partisan youth organization geared towards being the voice for youth of the federation of St. Kitts & Nevis. The Youth Parliamentary Debate undoubtedly provided young people with a national platform to voice their concerns and allow them to offer creative suggestions through well informed and collaborative research. SKNYPA continues to strive to be an enabling agent for the open and honest discussion of national issues and the driving force for positive youth involvement in politics and the legislative process.