SL HORSFORD ST PAULS FC TALISMAN KEITHROY FREEMAN IN PORTUGAL ON TRIAL

St. Pauls, St. Kitts June 16, 2021: Keithroy “Kiddy” Freeman of the SL Horsford St. Paul’s FC traveled from San Salvador in El Salvador where he just wrapped up his national duties and head to Portugal for a two-week professional try-out with a third division outfit Valaderes Gaia FC.

After a prolific 30 plus goal, 2019-20 SKNFA Premier League Championship season our talisman signed with 3D Sports Agency to assist him with finding a professional outfit. 3D Sports Agency is partly owned by former National and National Youth Player Alex Edo who is currently based in Portugal.

Keithroy’s illustrious career in football began at the St. Paul’s Primary School as a striker. As he progressed to the youth outfit at the SL Horsford St. Pauls FC his talent blossomed. He was afforded traveling opportunities with the Junior National teams from as early as the under 13 level. Spending time in Miami with the St. Kitts and Nevis Junior outfit must have assisted greatly in honing Keithroy’s skills.





Due to his flexibility as a football player, Keithroy’s junior years with the SL Horsford FC team saw him start in defense both left and central where he contributed incredibly. He later moved to central midfield and ultimately became leading goal scorer for the Club about four seasons ago.

“I believe that I have reached this far because I come from the greatest village in St. Kitts. St. Paul’s teaches you to work hard. When you love your community like I do you want to shine so your community shines too. The fans in St. Paul’s love me and I love them back harder and that helps to drive me. I will do my best to succeed at this try-out so that our Club, our fans, our sponsors, our community and by extension the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis can be proud. I thank them for all the support they have given me over the years’” says Keithroy.

On behalf of Keithroy, the SL Horsford St. Paul’s FC would like to thank our lifetime sponsors SL Horsford Company Ltd, the SKNFA and in particular Jamir Claxton and Alex Edo of 3D Sports Agency for making this possible for our Star Player and we wish Keithroy well and every success in Portugal.





For his sake and his personal development, we hope Keithroy becomes a permanent player at Valaderes Gaia FC.