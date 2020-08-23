Snap elections called in Bermuda

By: Staff Writer

The people of Bermuda will go to the polls on 1 October 2020, almost two years ahead of the 2022 constitutional deadline.

Premier David Burt, in announcing the date, said the early elections would help the island to focus on rebuilding its battered economy and creating more opportunities for Bermudians.

Premier Burt’s Progressive Labour Party (PLP) won 24 of the 36 seats in the last general election, held in July 2017.

The One Bermuda Alliance (OBA), led by the then Premier, Mr Michael Dunkley won the remaining 12 seats.

The OBA is now led by Mr Craig Cannonier, a former Premier. He is currently the Opposition Leader.

For the upcoming poll, new constituency boundaries will be in effect and any voter who has a change of address needs to register at the Parliamentary Registry website www.elections.gov.bm.