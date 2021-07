Social Security Board Allocates $250, 000 to Food Voucher Initiative: Over 1300 To Benefit

Story Credit: St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐’๐จ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ $๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ, ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐ญ๐จ ๐š ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐•๐จ๐ฎ๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž. Together with Rams and Valu-mart, who contributed at least 20% of the food vouchers, the two major supermarkets have put mechanisms in place to facilitate the operation according to Social Security.

To successfully execute the program the National Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Social Services will be coordinating the selection of qualifying individuals and the distribution of the food vouchers to the recipients.

Approved recipients on both St Kitts and Nevis will receive food vouchers valued at $200.00. to be used at Valu-mart and RAMS Supermarkets. Over thirteen hundred persons (1300) are set to benefit from this initiative.