Social Security Board Allocates $250, 000 to Food Voucher Initiative: Over 1300 To Benefit

Story Credit: St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟐𝟓𝟎, 𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐕𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞. Together with Rams and Valu-mart, who contributed at least 20% of the food vouchers, the two major supermarkets have put mechanisms in place to facilitate the operation according to Social Security.

To successfully execute the program the National Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Social Services will be coordinating the selection of qualifying individuals and the distribution of the food vouchers to the recipients.

Approved recipients on both St Kitts and Nevis will receive food vouchers valued at $200.00. to be used at Valu-mart and RAMS Supermarkets. Over thirteen hundred persons (1300) are set to benefit from this initiative.