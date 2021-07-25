SPBS INVITES APPLICATIONS FOR 2021 COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, 22nd July, 2021:​ Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Sandy Point Benevolent Society (SPBS) remains steadfast in supporting those students who to pursue college studies.

SPBS wants to remind those qualified applicants to visit www.spbsinc.org\scholarships and learn about the FIVE different scholarships that are being offered. Scholarships are available for the undergraduate and graduate studies.

SPBS would like to encourage students who attended Charles E Mills Secondary School (CEMSS) -formerly the Sandy Point High School – and the Verchilds High School to apply.

Eligible candidates seeking additional information can make inquiries at [email protected].