Special Advisor hosts Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop on Nevis

Photo caption: Participants in a Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop held at the Red Cross Building, Charlestown, in celebration of International Women’s Day, March 08, 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 08, 2021) – More than two dozen women attended a Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop on Nevis organized by Ms. Latoya Jones, Special Advisor in the Office of the Premier on March 8, 2021.

Ms. Jones said the workshop, held at the Red Cross Building, Charlestown, was in celebration of International Women’s Day, observed on March 08, 2021. During the opening ceremony, she encouraged women to uplift each other.

Photo caption: Ms. Latoya Jones, Special Advisor in the Office of the Premier, hosting a Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop held at the Red Cross Building, Charlestown, in celebration of International Women’s Day, March 08, 2021

“The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Women in leadership- Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world’. As women, despite the difficulties we endure, we must always try to lead, uplift, and promote each other.

“This workshop was organised to reach and touch women across Nevis, women in varying careers, especially those who are oftentimes forgotten…

“It is imperative that we continue to support each other regardless of our social strata. Women sharing their experiences with each other can be quite impactful and this creates healthy growth and empowerment,” she told participants.

She called on the women to challenge themselves to be more supportive of each other, to be better individuals and to continue to elevate each other.

Photo caption: Dr. Linda Carty, Sociologist, facilitator of the Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop held at the Red Cross Building, Charlestown, in celebration of International Women’s Day, March 08, 2021

Dr. Linda Carty, Sociologist, facilitated the one-day workshop. She told the participants that all women are important, regardless of what category of life they are in, or whatever they are doing.

“Women like men must empower themselves. We will provide the women in the workshop with the tools for self-empowerment, for example- how to find your voice; how to value ourselves and not wait for others to value us; how to move into non-traditional jobs; how to become better managers of the finances in our households; and help each other move forward,” she said.

She promised an interactive session with the exchanging of ideas and information.

Photo caption: Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration delivering welcome remarks at a Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop held at the Red Cross Building, Charlestown, in celebration of International Women’s Day, March 08, 2021

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) delivered welcome remarks at the ceremony and offered words of encouragement to the participants.

The workshop featured discussions on diversification of skills set; women and entrepreneurship; money management and budgeting skills; women in non-traditional jobs; and strategies for moving forward.

