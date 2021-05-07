SPECIAL NOTICE: Airlift Update #13

Airlift Update out of St. Kitts

Below is the updated flight schedule as of Friday 7th May, 2021. 

AA MIA-SKB 318

  • Weekly Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday service: January 2nd to August 16th, 2021.

AA CLT-SKB AA-1701

  • Weekly Saturday Service June 5th – August 14th, 2021.

Delta ATL-SKB DL-1986

  • Weekly Saturday service June 5 to March 26th, 2022.

LIAT- LI-353 -SKB-ANU/ LI-342-BGI-SKB

  • Weekly Thursday service March 25th to June 30th, 2021.

LIAT- LI-391 ANU-SKB/ LI-391 SKB-EIS

  • Weekly Friday service March 25th to June 30th, 2021.

LIAT- LI-327 ANU-SKB/ LI-327- SKB-SLU

  • Weekly Saturday service March 25th to June 30th, 2021.

LIAT- LI- 312 SKB-ANU/ LI- 312 DOM-SKB

  • Weekly Sunday service March 25th to June 30th, 2021.

Seaborne/Silver Airways- BB 4180 SJU-SKB/ BB 4187 SKB-SJU

  • Weekly Friday service April 30th to December 31st, 2021.
  • Weekly Sunday service May 2nd to December. 26th, 2021

To be confirmed:British Airways – Weekly Sunday Service June 6th  to October 10th, 2021

To be confirmed:Delta Airlines JFK-SKB – Weekly Saturday Service August to December 4th, 2021.

Suspended: United Airlines – Suspended service after Feb. 20, 2021.

Cancelled: Air Canada  – Weekly Saturday Service for winter season 2020-2021.

Cancelled: WinAir – service cancelled until further notice.

Flight numbers and times are subject to change without notice. 
Flight schedules are subject to change without notice. 
#

Share

Call Us At 663-8010 To Place Your Order

error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy