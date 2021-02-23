Spotify Announces Expansion, Bringing Audio to St. Kitts and Nevis and 79 New Markets

By: Tito Chapman

Music lovers across throughout the Caribbean will finally get access to Spotify as the streaming company announced yesterday that it is expanding across 80 countries over the next few days.

The Caribbean countries where Spotify will soon be available are Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Jamaica, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Haiti.

The announcement was made at the company’s Stream On event held on Monday 22 February. Spotify said in a press release:

As part of our ongoing commitment to building a truly borderless audio ecosystem— connecting creators, listeners, and content—Spotify is embarking on a sweeping expansion that will introduce the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service available to more than a billion people in 80+ new markets around the world, and add 36 languages to our platform. These moves represent Spotify’s broadest market expansion to date.

By reaching even more countries across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America, we’re giving millions of new creators the opportunity to create, discover, and build a career in audio creation—and giving a billion new fans the opportunity to hear it.

According to Spotify, in each new market, they will work with local creators and partners to expand their music offerings and deliver a Spotify experience that meets the unique needs of each market.

Over time, the company aims to introduce its full music and podcast catalogues, free and premium plans as well as new platforms such as wearables, TV speakers and car.