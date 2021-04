S L Horsfords St. Paul’s 1 – 1 New Generation Garden Hotspurs (end of regulation)

Scoring for St. Pauls (during regulation)

Vhyonrai Francis (pk) 40th min

Scoring for Spurs (during regulation)

Kisaviae Williams 51st min

Kicks from the penalty mark 4 – 3 in favour of Spurs

Scoring for St. Pauls

Vhyonrai Francis

Quasim Greene

Kevroy Nolan

Scoring for Spurs

Caldre Liburd

Omari Morris

Tezron Pemberton

Haim Isle

Final score 5 – 4 in favour of New Generation Garden Hotspurs