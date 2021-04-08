ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AIMS FOR FULL REOPENING IN OCTOBER 2021

Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, says the Federation of St.Kitts and Nevis is aiming for a full reopening in October of 2021.

The statement was made on April 6 during the virtual forum series ‘Leadership Matters’ hosted by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris

Dr. Wilkinson said…

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has done exceedingly well in the fight against COVID-19, and we are grateful that to date we have had no major hospitalisations nor deaths from the virus. As you move towards the full reopening sometime in October, we can expect the virus to return and re-enter our communities.

The difference now compared to the early days in the fight is that we have a vaccine available that can protect us,” he said. “We understand the hesitancy of some due in part by the misunderstanding or the misinformation.

As of Wednesday 7 April, 9966 persons would have stepped forward and gotten their first shot.

The vaccine is free and according to Dr Wilkinson, the vaccine is highly efficacious and effective.

Wilkinson emohasized that the Federation needs 70-90% of the population to be vaccinated to protect the Federation’s health systems, keep the population financially strong, help to prevent fake news, and get back to normalcy in the quickest way possible.