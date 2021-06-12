ST KITTS AND NEVIS’ BORDERS REMAIN OPEN; ESSENTIAL SERVICES ALLOWED TO OPERATE

By: Tito Chapman

The St. Kitts and Nevis borders will remain open since no 24-hour lockdown was implemented. However, visitors entering St. Kitts and Nevis must be fully vaccinated while returning nationals would be allowed to enter the Federation without being fully vaccinated, (they must present a negative RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to travel).

In an attempt to ‘Keep People Apart’, Prime Minister Harris announced Friday night measures which the Government is hoping would prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

Hotels, (designated quarantine sites), Health Centres, Supermarkets, Restaurants, Grocery stores, Pharmacies, Hardware Stores and Bakeries form part of some the Essential Services that will remain open to serve the public.

Banks and credit unions, as well as wholesale retailers will be allowed to operate.

Restaurants are allowed to be open within specific hours but only take-out and deliveries will be permitted.

Churches are encouraged to hold services virtually.

*The general Construction Services will be suspended for two weeks.

Persons are allowed to move freely from 5:01 am to 5:59 pm ONLY to conduct business and get necessary essentials.

More details to follow…….