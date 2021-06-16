St Kitts and Nevis Case Tally Now at 251: 186 Active Cases

Seven samples have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Federation to 251, (St. Kitts – 236 and Nevis – 15).

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws speaking at the June 16, 2021 edition of the NEOC Press Briefing noted that the samples were recorded today.

There are now 186 active cases of Covid-19 in the Federation; 185 in St. Kitts and 1 in Nevis. So far, there has been 65 recoveries.

Nevis has recorded 14 recoveries and St. Kitts 51.

To date, there has been no deaths associated with the virus.