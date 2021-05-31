St Kitts and Nevis closes its borders to non vaccinated travellers

By: Staff Writer

St. Kitts and Nevis has changed its entry guidelines for travellers: Only fully vaccinated travelers can now enter, this came into effect on May 29, according to Timothy Harris, prime minister.

Presently, there is no timeline as to how long this regulation will be in effect.

The entry regulations were changed due to a cluster of 16 cases of Covid-19. The first case was reported on May 19 and involved a national with no travel history, who was later linked to an inbound passenger from Argentina.

Fully vaccinated travellers must “vacation in place” at one of seven Travel Approved hotels for nine days. Those travellers staying beyond nine days must be tested on day nine. The cost of the PCR test is $150.

Families traveling with nonvaccinated children under 18 who are staying 10 days or more must vacation in place until day 14, when the child will be tested.

Additionally, vaccinated travellers must complete the Travel Authorization Form and submit a copy of their vaccination card. Travelers must also upload their negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to travel.

The aforementioned provisions do not apply to citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis. However, citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis shall still be required to submit official proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to and upon arrival into the Federation.