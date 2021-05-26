St Kitts and Nevis Covid-19 Protocols Tightened

By: Staff Writer

In order to contain the spread of the deadly virus, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr Timothy Harris announced new measures that took effect last night.

The measures are as follows:

A curfew will be imposed from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily starting from tonight and for 14 days in the first instance to decrease the possibility of continued spread of the virus. The number of passengers on public transportation (buses, ferries etc.) will be reduced to 50 percent of established capacity. This is to facilitate physical distancing and a resultant reduction in the risk of transmission of the virus. Strict adherence to non-pharmaceutical measures that is mask wearing, sanitizing and physical and social distancing must be observed in the public and at places of business and worship. Remember your personal responsibility in this fight is of utmost importance. All contact sports are suspended for the next two weeks. Schools will remain closed for two weeks in the first instance to facilitate contact tracing, testing and other necessary precautions consistent with the COVID-19 Prevention and Control Act. Parents are advised to keep children safely at home. No local examinations will be administered during this period of school closure. The Ministry of Education has already begun to engage CXC to discuss alternative arrangements for any examinations scheduled during this time. Students, teachers and parents will be subsequently informed of the relevant decisions taken by CXC. Teachers will engage students from grades 3 and higher via the established online modality of MS Teams. Absolutely no mass events will be allowed as these could be super spreader events. Funerals must adhere to COVID-19 protocols and be mindful of capacity in the church. Surveillance and extended contact tracing will continue. Effective May 29, 2021 only fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry into St Kitts and Nevis until further notice. Exemptions will be considered for citizens and residents. Given the importance of vaccines in the protection of persons from the worse effects of COVID-19, and in the interest of public health, we have extended the hours for administering of vaccines. Health Centres will be opened between the hours 8:00 am to 6:00 pm in St Kitts from Monday to Friday and in Nevis between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Extended hours of service will apply on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until further notice. Please note that vaccines are a scare commodity globally but my Government continues to work behind the scenes to secure extra doses of vaccines so that we would have sufficient to reach a herd immunity threshold.