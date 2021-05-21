ST KITTS AND NEVIS COVID UPDATE: 4 ACTIVE CASES

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister, Dr Timothy Harris in a televised address to the nation announced Friday night that 22 close relatives of case #46 were placed in quarantine and 315 persons were tested.

229 samples were returned, of which 226 persons tested negative while 3 persons tested positive. The health authorities are awaiting results from 86 samples.

The details for recent cases are as follows:

Case 47, Is an imported case. The individual is an inbound passenger from Argentina, who arrived in the Federation on May 9, 2021. He is currently in isolation and is stable.

Case 48, is a national with no travel history but had significant contact with case 47.

Case 49, is a national who is a close relative and household contact of case 46.

Case 46 and 47 had significant contact.

Case 48, works at the same facility and may have had similar exposure.

The country’s count now stands at 49 with 4 active cases. The results for two of the three cases recorded on Friday were received before 11 am. The Ministry of Health Covid-19 portal was updated on Friday morning to reflect the update but was subsequently removed at 2:52 pm.

To date, 45 persons have recovered from Covid-19. No deaths have been recorded.