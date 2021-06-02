St. Kitts And Nevis Enters Stage Of Covid-19 Community Spread

Health officials in St. Kitts and Nevis have confirmed that the Federation has now entered the stage of COVID-19 community spread. This was revealed at the Emergency NEOC COVID-19 Press Briefing on Tuesday, June 01.

A state of community spread implies that the virus is now circulating in the community and can infect people with no history of travel to or contact with affected people and areas.

“We are in community spread like almost every other country across the face of the earth. It is no surprise, it was inevitable. The warnings went out repeatedly that we could not and will not remain COVID free and that the virus will return,” said Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital. “We warned that despite our most stringent entry protocols, the virus would hitch a ride with someone and get into our community. We urged you not to get complacent as this virus is relentless in its attack and we individually and collectively needed to be relentless in this fight. We were fortunate to have held it at bay for this long, as it gave us the time to prepare and protect ourselves and the vulnerable among us,” Dr. Wilkinson added.

Dr. Wilkinson commended those who have rolled up their sleeves to be vaccinated and encouraged others to do likewise.

“The majority have done what was needed to protect themselves, the children and the elderly and frail, such that we should not see an overwhelming of our health system. It is not too late for you who are not yet vaccinated to protect yourself. Tomorrow is the last day you can go and be guaranteed a first and second dose shot to be fully vaccinated from this current batch of vaccines before another batch arrives,” said the Medical Chief of Staff. “Even after tomorrow, you can continue to come in and get your first shot as this will give you 76 percent protection before you get your second dose.”

Dr. Wilkinson said that the vaccination process will continue “until the last dose” of the current batch “is used between now and June 30th.” However, he reminded the general public that “vaccines are a precious and scarce commodity globally and none will go to waste.”