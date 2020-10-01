St Kitts and Nevis Exempt from New York’s Travel Quarantine List

St. Kitts and Nevis is listed as one of 31 countries from which travelers will not have to quarantine upon arrival in New York.

On Monday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed an executive order reminding international travellers entering New York from Level 2 and 3 countries to quarantine and fill out the NYS Department of Health traveler health form to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 as countries across the globe experience alarming second waves of the virus.

Since March 2020, New York has required a mandatory quarantine for any traveler entering New York from a Level 2 or Level 3 countries – that’s all but 31 countries on the globe.

Since the CDC has continued to roll back their screening measures at airports accepting international flights, this measure is necessary to link travellers to the appropriate local Department of Health for contact tracing purposes. The Commissioner of Health will expand his Emergency Health Order which authorizes the imposition of civil penalties if individuals refuse to fill out the required form.

To complete the Department of Health Traveller Health form online, travellers should visit here.

The advisory requires individuals who have travelled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Other Caribbean nations exempted from quarantine includes: Anguilla, Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, and Sint Eustatius.