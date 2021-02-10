St. Kitts and Nevis Issues Advisory for Travellers from Brazil, UK, South Africa

In the interest of continuing to protect our borders and the health and wellness of our citizens and residents the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the National Covid-19 Task Force, hereby advises that it has implemented a travel advisory in response to the emergence of three new variants of the Covid 19 virus.

These variants have originated in Brazil, South Africa and the United Kingdom (UK). The UK variant of the virus has already appeared in at least three CARICOM territories. This is cause for concern for the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly as this UK mutation of the original virus is far more transmissible and carries a higher likelihood of death from the symptoms of Covid-19.

In light of these developments the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis

announces the following:

1) Travel advisories have now been issued for the United Kingdom (UK), South Africa and Brazil.

2) Persons intending to travel from these aforementioned destinations are

advised not to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis at this time. Moreover, such

persons are reminded that travel into the Federation is controlled by the

National Covid-19 Task Force and must be approved by the Ministry of

National Security, following the process stipulated on the online platform

www.knatravelform.kn.

3) The Federal Government advises all citizens and legal residents returning

from any of the aforementioned countries that they will not be denied reentry into the Country but must also process their travel requests

through the online platform www.knatravelform.kn.

4) The travel advisories for the United Kingdom (UK), Brazil and South

Africa will remain in effect for 30 days, in the first instance, starting

from Sunday, February 7, 2021.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to keeping its citizens and residents safe and well-informed as it continues to manage this ongoing global public health emergency and minimise its impact on our people.

NATIONAL COVID-19 TASK FORCE