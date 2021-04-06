ST. KITTS AND NEVIS RECEIVING COVID-19 VACCINES THROUGH COVAX FACILITY TODAY

Photo: Citizen being administered the COVID-19 vaccine in St. Kitts

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 06, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will be receiving its share of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility later today, Tuesday, April 06, 2021.



The COVAX Facility, to which St. Kitts and Nevis is a member, is a global effort co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).



Officials from the Ministry of Health have confirmed that the country will receive its full total of 21,600 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine today as a result of its participation in the global alliance.



The Federation secured its portion of vaccines through the arrangement by paying the required sum of US$223,660. The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) paid US$96,163 on behalf of the Federation while the Government paid the balance of US$127,497.



The vaccines will be received during a brief ceremony at the RLB International Airport.



As at Saturday, April 03, a total of 9,540 doses of the vaccine were administered to citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis, representing 28.88 percent of 70 percent of the Government’s target population.

-30-

