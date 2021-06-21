St. Kitts and Nevis Records 1 Covid Death, 9 new cases

Sourced Photo: iStock

St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded nine new positive cases of Covid-19 and one death within the last 24 hours.

These cases are on St. Kitts. There are now 273 active cases in the Federation. Of the 273, nine persons are currently hospitalized.

There are now two Covid-19 related deaths. The first was announced last week Thursday [June 17]. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws during the June 21 edition of the NEOC Covid-19 media briefing.

To date, there have been 75 recoveries. Thus far, there have been 350 positive cases (335 on St. Kitts and 15 on Nevis).