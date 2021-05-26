St. Kitts and Nevis Records 1 New COVID Case

One additional case of COVID-19 has been recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis as of last night. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 61, says Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws.

During Leadership Matters, Dr Laws’ informed the nation that Case #61 is linked to cases #51 and #52. The patient is said to be a national and is in stable condition.

According to Laws, St. Kitts and Nevis has had 47 recoveries and no deaths as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

To date, there are 16 active cases. Of the 16 cases, there are seven children aged three to 15 and nine adults aged 33 to 49 years.