St Kitts and Nevis Records 15 More Recoveries

The Ministry of Health’s robust contact tracing continues to identify new cases of COVID-19 with one positive result within the last 24 hours. During the same period, 15 more recoveries have been recorded.

According to the latest St. Kitts & Nevis COVID-19 Situation Report No. 458, the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 429 with 299 active cases and 127 recovered cases.

414 of those cases were recorded in St. Kitts while 15 were registered in Nevis. To date, there have been 20, 565 negative results and 3 deaths.

The country’s vaccination programme has been making steady progress with 38,449 total doses administered. The breakdown of the data is available in the graphic below: