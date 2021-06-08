St Kitts and Nevis Records 25 New Covid Cases

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws has announced that there are now 66 active Covid-19 cases in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

25 of those cases were recorded within the last two days (19 on Monday, 6 on Tuesday). As of tonight, there are 119 active cases, 105 St. Kitts and 14 on Nevis.

One of the active cases was imported from the Dominican Republic, while one is related to the Tyrell Williams Primary School. Another case is related to nine other cases; according to Laws, such a case is known as a Super Spreader.

Of the 66 active cases, four are currently hospitalised but in stable condition.

To date, 53 cases have recovered.