St. Kitts and Nevis Records 36 New Covid Cases

St Kitts and Nevis has recorded 36 new covid cases in the last 48 hours.

There are now 94 confirmed actives cases of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Harris updated the Nation in a televised address on Friday 11 June 2021.

He said:

Yesterday, Thursday, June 10th, 2021, at an emergency meeting of the Federal Cabinet, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, informed us that the number of positive cases continues to grow. It was reported that there were eleven (11) positive cases on Wednesday and that on Thursday we have recorded another twenty-five (25) positive cases. This brings the total number of cases to one hundred and fifty-five (155), an increase of one hundred and eleven (111) cases in a few short weeks.

The rapid increase in cases has resulted in a new curfew measures which takes effect today.