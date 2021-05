St Kitts and Nevis Records 4 New COVID Cases

Just Moments ago, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws announced that St. Kitts-Nevis had recorded four new cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

The positive cases are all nationals of the Federation who are linked to previously announced cases.

With Today’s announcement, the total number of active cases now stands at 23. To date, St. Kitts-Nevis has recorded 68 positive cases (54 – St. Kitts, 14 – Nevis).

There have been 45 recoveries.