St Kitts and Nevis Records Another Case of the Novel Coronavirus

St Kitts and Nevis Records Another Case of the Novel Coronavirus

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws revealed today (June 3) during the Prime Minister’s Press Conference that St. Kitts and Nevis had recorded an additional case of Covid-19.

According to Laws, the patient is a national of the Federation.

The recent case brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to date, to 75 with 27 active cases. The distribution of cases between the two islands to date: 61 cases in St. Kitts and 14 in Nevis.

No deaths has been recorded to date.