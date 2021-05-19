St Kitts and Nevis Records Domestic Case of COVID-19

By: Staff Writer

Today, St. Kitts and Nevis recorded a Domestic Case of Covid-19. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws made the revelation while presenting at the Emergency Press Briefing hosted by the National Emergency Operation Centre.

Case 46 is a national who doesn’t have any travel history. According to Dr Laws, The patient is stable and currently in isolation.

The public health team has been deployed to conduct contact tracing. All the contacts would be tested and places in quarantined immediately