St. Kitts and Nevis Records Eighteenth COVID-19 Recovery

By: Tito Chapman

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded another recovery. Of the 19 cases, 18 have recovered so far.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws made the announcement while speaking at the October 07 National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Weekly Briefing.

Currently, there is one active COVID-19 case. According to Dr. Laws, the patient is stable and recovering nicely.

To date 2,586 persons have been tested with 2452 being negative. One hundred and fifteen results are pending.

St. Kitts and Nevis has continued to test its nationals who would have returned from hot spots.

Laws revealed that Between April 24 and October 07, 2020, the total number of national returning to the Federation was 435.

To date, St. Kitts and Nevis hasn’t recorded any deaths.