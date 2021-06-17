St Kitts and Nevis records first Covid-19 Death and 28 New COVID-19 cases

St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded its first death linked to Covid-19. This was announced moments go by Minister of Health, Akilah Byron Nisbett.

Twenty-eight, (28) new cases of Covid-19. Of that amount, 26 cases are linked to Her Majesty’s Prison while the other two persons are in the general community. There are now 208 active cases of Covid-19.

To date, there has been 70 recoveries and one death.

Five Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalized.