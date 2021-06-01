St. Kitts and Nevis Records Four, (4) New COVID Cases

St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded four, (4) new cases of Covid.

This means that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in St. Kitts-Nevis now stands at 73. Of the 73 cases, 48 of those have recovered.

There are now 25 active cases, all of which are on St. Kitts.

According to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, contact tracing has already begun for cases 70 and 71; they don’t have any recent travel history and they haven’t had any contact with any of the cases.

Information pertaining to Cases 72 and 73 were received during the briefing.