St. Kitts And Nevis Records One (1) Additional Case Of COVID-19

Ministry of Health Media Release

June 2, 2021

Issued By: Office of the Chief Medical Officer

This afternoon, Wednesday June 2, 2021, I wish to update you on the present COVID-19 situation. Within the last twenty-four hours we have recorded one(1) additional case. This new case is a national and is referred to as Case #74. The individual is in isolation at a COVID-19 certified facility. This case brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 74 with 60 cases for St. Kitts and 14 cases for Nevis. Please note that 48 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now twenty-six(26)active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored.

The Ministry of Health continues its robust contact tracing exercise which began on Wednesday May 19, 2021and we will update you as the situation unfolds. We will broaden our web of contact tracing and testing to identify all possible contacts. The aim is to break the chains of transmission of the COVID-19 virus and contain this cluster of cases. The Ministry of Health wishes to assure the public that all measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

We urge you to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention and control measures. These include wearing a face mask, maintaining good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet from others when in public places and avoiding crowds and events. These non-pharmaceutical measures work, and we are encouraging everyone to comply with them especially at this time.

We remind you that the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine is our main tool in fighting this virus and we urge you to come forward and get vaccinated. By getting vaccinated you are not only protecting yourself but those who cannot be vaccinated such as all of our school children.

We continue to encourage persons to empower themselves with the facts about the benefits of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Vaccine and take advantage of this opportunity to be vaccinated. You can access the COVID-19 vaccine at any health center in St. Kitts during this week Monday to Friday between the hours of 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm and any health center in Nevis during this week between the hours of 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Let us work together to maintain and protect the health and wellbeing of the people of the Federation.