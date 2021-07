St Kitts and Nevis Records Three More Covid Cases

Three new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The number of active cases now stands at 266, 255 in St. Kitts and 1 in Nevis. 446 positive cases have been recorded; 430 in St. Kitts and 16 on Nevis.

Two of three cases are directly linked to Her Majesty’s Prison. The number of cases reported to date is 42. Of the 266 active cases, eight persons are currently hospitalized.

Three deaths have been linked to the Coronavirus.