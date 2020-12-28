St Kitts And Nevis Records Two (2) Additional Case Of COVID-19 On December 26, 2020

As of yesterday, December 26, 2020 the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has confirmed two additional cases of coronavirus disease. The international traveler landed in the Federation on December 11, 2020 from the United States of America (USA) via Antigua and the returning national landed on December 12, 2020 from the USA. Both patients have been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotel / accommodation sites since arrival in the Federation. The patients were duly notified and are in isolation.

These additional cases bring the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 32 with 21 cases for St. Kitts and 11 cases for Nevis. Please note that 27 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now five (5) active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored.



All front-line workers at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (RLBIA), SCASPA and in the hotel and tourism sector continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols along the corridor of containment between the ports of entry and hotel/accommodation sites. The Ministry of Health wishes to assure the general public that the following measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus:

in-depth contact tracing in an effort to effectively assess the persons with whom the recently diagnosed cases would have interacted;

quarantine, monitoring and testing of contacts as indicated;

The Ministry of Health -in particular-and the Federal Government in general wish to remind all citizens and residents that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of this virus locally.

More and more persons are adhering to the COVID-19 prevention and control measures which include wearing a face mask when in public places, maintaining good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet from others when in public places and avoiding crowds and events. These control measures work, and we are encouraging you to continue.

Let us work together to maintain and protect the health and wellbeing of the people of the Federation. Wishing you a warm and happy Holiday Season!