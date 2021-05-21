ST KITTS AND NEVIS RECORDS TWO MORE COVID-19 CASES

By: Staff Writer

St. Kitts and Nevis recorded two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, two days after the #46 case was confirmed.

This takes the country’s case count since the start of the pandemic to 48.

The Health Ministry hasn’t issued any press statement, however the Ministry’s official website for everything Covid-19 has been updated. The updated situation report is as follows:

The number of active cases stands at 3 while total recoveries remain at 45. Four persons are quarantined at home and 578 persons are quarantined at a designated quarantine site. Three persons are in isolation.

There are 28 pending results.