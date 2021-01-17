ST. KITTS AND NEVIS RECORDS YEAR AFTER YEAR REDUCTION IN MAJOR CRIMES

Photo: Community policing team

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 14, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Crime statistics in St. Kitts and Nevis continue to trend in the right direction, with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris stating that the Federation has recorded year after year reduction in major crimes, including homicides.

A total of ten homicides was recorded in the Federation in 2020, compared to 12 homicides committed in 2019.

“We ended 2020 with a 20 percent reduction in major crimes when compared to 2019. Additionally, our detection rose to 50 percent, the best detection rate so far. This is the third year in a row that we have experienced such significant reduction in major crimes,” said Prime Minister Harris, who is also Minister of National Security.

The prime minister said the immediate goal of his Government is to enhance the safety and security of St. Kitts and Nevis to such an extent that homicides are reduced even further to a single digit.

Photo: Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris pictured with Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hilroy Brandy

Dr. Harris, however, urged every citizen and resident to assist the Government in ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis is the safest place to live, work and to visit.

“I must remind our citizens and residents that each of us can contribute to crime reduction if we practice to say something when we see a crime being committed or become privy to any information on it. No one must be allowed to take another’s life with impunity. The law must take its course. We must never recoil from seeking peace and pursuing it. We continue to work hard to make St Kitts and Nevis the safest small island state in the World,” Prime Minister Harris said.

The National Security Minister commended the rank and file of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. He singled out the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hilroy Brandy, who, on the recommendation of the Cabinet, was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) for his distinguished and meritorious service to law enforcement.

“Mr. Brandy’s excellent record in law enforcement has finally received recognition and acclaim from Her Majesty…and I want to commend him on this significant conferment at this time in his career, and of course on behalf of all of us at Cabinet I extend to you again, Commissioner Brandy, our most sincere congratulations and best wishes,” Prime Minister Harris added.

