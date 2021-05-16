St Kitts and Nevis rocked by 4.3 earthquake

By: Staff Writer

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3, rocked St. Kitts and Nevis and two other countries in the Eastern Caribbean early Sunday.

The Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies (UWI) said the quake occurred just after 8:00 am (local time) and was felt 126 km N of St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda; 131 km NE of Basseterre, St Kitts Nevis, and 226 km NNW of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe.

The quake had a focal depth of 10 kilometres.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.