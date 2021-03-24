St. Kitts Cricket Association commended by Sports Minister Powell

1: Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon Jonel Powell (left) with Director of Sports Mr Charles Morton, SKCA President Mr Dennis Phillip, and member of SKCA Management Mr Steve Saunders.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 23, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — The St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) which has made the Conaree Cricket Centre its home has come in for high praise from the Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon Jonel Powell for the investment it has made at the venue.

Minister Powell, who made the remarks on Saturday March 20 at a St. Kitts Cricket Association breakfast meeting held at the Conaree Cricket Centre, praised the association for making the venue a nucleus of excellence and encouraged all other sporting associations to take a page out of the book of the St. Kitts Cricket Association, not just in tournaments but also in terms of the investment made by the association.

“This is a model that the Department of Sports hopes to adopt in many different facilities around St. Kitts and Nevis, not just in cricket but football, basketball etc.” said Minister Powell. “We need these sorts of partnerships with associations and with the private sector and so keep up the good work. We look forward to doing, and hearing, many more good things.”

The breakfast meeting which was moderated by Mr Val Henry, was attended by the entire St. Kitts Cricket Association committee led by President Mr Dennis Phillip, President of Cricket West Indies Inc. Mr Richard ‘Ricky’ Skerritt, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Ms Valencia Syder, Director of Sports Mr Charles Morton, and former cricket players and umpires among them Mr Victor Eddy and Mr Luther Kelly.

2: President of St. Kitts Cricket Association, Mr Dennis Phillip (holding the mike) delivering remarks. To his left is moderator Mr Val Henry, while Mr Charles Morton is on his right.

Also present was Mrs Jennifer Nero, Chair of St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee Women in Sport Commission. A native of St. Kitts and Nevis, Mrs Nero created history way back in 2011 when she was appointed as the first female to the Board of Directors of the West Indies Cricket Board, a position she held until two years ago.

Others present included Mr Denrick Liburd, Vice President of Nevis Cricket Association and a former director on the Cricket West Indies Board; former President of the Leeward Islands Cricket Association, and St. Kitts Cricket Association, Mr Dwyer Astaphan, and representatives of the various sponsors among them the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis (DBSKN), Carib Brewery St. Kitts and Nevis Ltd, NAGICO Insurances, Windsor University, Ram’s Trading Ltd, SKN Technology Ltd, and Digicel.

“I wanted the opportunity to commend the St. Kitts Cricket Association on the good work that it has been doing, and to offer continued support from the Department of Sports and the Government on a whole,” said the Hon Powell. “In my short nine months since assuming office, I think we have been able to really work very closely together and forge a good relationship and one I think will continue in the years to come.”

3: President of Cricket West Indies Inc. Mr Richard ‘Ricky’ Skerritt (left holding the mike) delivering remarks.

During the breakfast, the St. Kitts Cricket Association through its President Mr Dennis Phillip unveiled ‘Sponsorship Proposal 2021’ with the view to introduce and seek private sponsorship partners in the inaugural Annual Under-19 Local Male Cricket Tournament.

“The main objective of this tournament is to provide the development and participation of cricket in St. Kitts while educating and entertaining a wide range of audiences,” stated Mr Phillip. “The tournament, which is sanctioned by the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, will be produced and delivered through the St. Kitts Cricket Association.”

Packages for SKCA’s Male U-19 Cricket Tournament, which ranged from Platinum, Gold, Silver, to Bronze and which would offer sponsorship opportunity that is ideal for private companies and brands wishing to support emerging talent through sports development, particularly cricket, were announced by the President.

ENDS