St. Kitts Featured in Three Modern Luxury Publications

BASSETERRE (23rd April, 2021): St. Kitts partnered with Modern Luxury on the development of a dedicated feature that has been published on three online magazines: The Atlantan, Boston Common and DC reaching affluent audiences in Atlanta, Boston and Washington DC.

The dedicated feature is focused on presenting St. Kitts’ luxury offerings while also presenting the current Five-Day Getaway promotion at Park Hyatt St. Kitts, the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and the third night free offer at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis. Links to the articles are below:

Atlantan:

https://atlantanmagazine.com/st-kitts-escape-to-st-kitts-the-hidden-gem-of-the-caribbean

Boston Common:

https://mlbostoncommon.com/st-kitts-escape-to-st-kitts-the-hidden-gem-of-the-caribbean

DC:

https://dc.capitolfile.com/st-kitts-escape-to-st-kitts-the-hidden-gem-of-the-caribbean



Modern Luxury is the largest luxury media company with brands across in the U.S. reaching the most affluent audiences and a total digital reach of 50 million persons. This partnership is part of a new campaign aimed towards our target demographic in specific markets across the U.S. which are being penetrated with broadcast integrations, online articles, connected TV and social media.

