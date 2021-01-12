BASSETERRE (8th January, 2021): Caribbean Journal published a story today highlighting 21 of the best islands to visit in the Caribbean and St. Kitts was listed as #5 on the list.

The editors selected St. Kitts noting that the island is uncrowded, calm and beautiful, exactly what is currently sought after in the market. This statement is consistent with our positioning as part of the “Awake Your Sense of Wander” campaign.



Caribbean Journal is the world’s largest website and a global leader in covering Caribbean travel and trade news. Attracting both consumers and travel agents, Caribbean Journal shares the latest news from new flights to luxury hotel openings. Caribbean Journal receives 800k unique monthly visitors to its site and reaches over 480k followers across social media. Caribbean Journal has a presence in St. Kitts’ main source markets with 69% of readers being in the US, 5.1% in the UK, and 4.8% in Canada.

