St. Kitts is the Cover Story in Canada

Last Updated on July 21, 2020

BASSETERRE (21st July, 2020): This month, St. Kitts impacts the Canadian market in a big way with the cover story of Canadian Travel Press and a complementing feature in its sister publication, Travel Courier. Both articles, a direct result of a recent interview with the CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ms. Racquel Brown, provide compelling reasons to make St. Kitts the destination of choice when Canadians return to travel.

The Canadian Travel Press article can be found https://bit.ly/3jqXqRD (print edition) and https://bit.ly/30MEZOX(digital edition). The Travel Courier article can be found at http://travelcourier.ca/secrets-of-st-kitts/

The first article appeared on the cover of the print edition of Canadian Travel Press and online on July 6. Entitled, “See you soon in St. Kitts – but not yet,” it features CEO Brown’s answers to questions posed by her interviewer, editor Ann Ruppenstein.

The article discusses the how well the island has managed COVID-19, why St. Kitts borders are reopening later than some other Caribbean islands, protocols being put in place, the importance of travel agents and the high load factors on Air Canada non-stop flights. The second article appeared as a feature in Travel Courier on July 16. Entitled, “Secrets of St. Kitts,” it focuses on what makes St. Kitts the quintessential Caribbean experience that distinguishes it from other islands. It is the island’s well-preserved culture, heritage and traditions that can be discovered through sites and activities such as the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, Brimstone Hill fortress and the Caribelle Batik factory.



“Securing this interview was a strategic decision to excite and inspire the Canadian market, a top source market showing significant growth,” said CEO Brown. “These publications reach travel agents who, in order to book, must ignite travelers’ imaginations with their ability to tell our unique story. This includes how successful we have been in managing COVID-19, how carefully we are preparing for the return of travelers and our Air Canada non-stop flight as well as how well-suited our tourism product is for social distancing.”



Since marketplace intelligence indicates that travelers are booking through travel agents more often now than before, trade publications were selected as a top target to communicate St. Kitts’ marketing message. While not scheduled to receive two articles from just one interview, it was so successful and replete with useful information that the editor decided to create a second, complimentary article for Canadian Travel Press’ sister publication, Travel Courier. These articles are appearing at an ideal time to drive demand as travelers are looking forward and starting to plan their late fall and winter trips.



Complementing this travel trade outreach, St. Kitts has been engaging directly with consumers at select golf events this summer and through partnership marketing with Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations to entice them to choose St. Kitts for their upcoming vacations.



Canadian Travel Press is Canada’s leading travel industry publication. It is distributed weekly in print and online to the largest audited audience of travel professionals of any Canadian travel-trade outlet. Sister publication Travel Courier is an all-digital platform for travel industry news and feature articles that is read by some of Canada’s most successful professionals operating in travel and tourism.

#

Advertisements