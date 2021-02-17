BASSETERRE (17th February, 2021): St. Kitts is launching the #RetieTheKnot photo contest inviting couples in the United States, to submit their favorite wedding picture for a chance to win a trip for 2 to the island of St. Kitts, and a stay at the Park Hyatt.

Through March 14, 2021, anyone who would like to enter the contest should select their favorite wedding photo and submit it through the dedicated entry page found on the St. Kitts Tourism Authority website at

www.stkittstourism.kn/retie-the-knot along with a 75-word description that tells the story behind the image. At the conclusion of the entry period a panel of judges will select 5 finalists. The 5 finalist photos will be shared to the website and voted upon by the general public.

The voting period will run from March 17th through March 31st and the winner will be announced by April 30, 2021.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the Dreamy Weddings Group to host the first ever Group Vow Renewal in St. Kitts,” said Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “Most couples, never think of renewing their Vows, why not? Whether you have been married a year, 5 years, 25 years or more, participating in our first Group Vow Renewal, November 6th, 2021, is for you. We combined the opportunity to win a trip to St. Kitts and participate in our first Group Vow Renewal, November 6th, 2021, with a contest inviting you to submit your best wedding photo and 75 words on the story behind it. This opportunity allows us to increase brand awareness amongst couples throughout the U.S. and reach the discerning traveler who seeks new experiences.”

The winner of the contest will receive a trip for 2 to St. Kitts in November 2021 with a 4-night stay at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts. As part of the trip, the couple will be invited to participate in St. Kitts’ first ever Group Vow Renewal designed by the world-renowned wedding planners at Dreamy Weddings.

Those who cast their vote will be asked to submit their email and will automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win 1 of 10 prize packs. Themed prize packs will include authentic products from St. Kitts.

The contest is open to legal residents of the U.S., including D.C. who are 18 years of age or older and are currently married. The trip must be taken to attend the Group Vow Renewal on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The voting sweepstakes is open to all legal residents of the U.S., including D.C. who are 18 years of age or older.

Travelers should regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) website for updates and information on current travel requirements.

