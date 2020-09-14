St Kitts National Youth Parliament Association Turns 19

By: Contrubuting Editor

The St.Kitts National Youth Parliament Association is celebrating their 19th Anniversary this year, as they continue to highlight their motto and live up to their mantra, “Equality and Justice through Nation building.

S.K.N.Y.P.A, by which the association is affectionately known, serves as a voice for the nation’s youth. The members continue to fight for youths to have a free involvement in nation building.

S.K.N.Y.P.A acknowledges the hard work of its founders, the Late Desmond Eli Ward whose dedication to the establishment of the Association is felt 19 years later and The Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley who remains committed to the betterment of the Association, as he did on that September evening, back in 2001.

In commemoration of their 19th Anniversary, the St.Kitts National Youth Parliament Association will be hosting a mock Parliament sitting at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters in Basseterre, on Tuesday, September 15 2020 at 9am.

Two Resolutions are to be debated upon.

1. A resolution by the National Assembly of St.Kitts and Nevis to adopt the Federal Crisis and Disaster Management protocol to include economic diversification.

2. A resolution by the National Assembly of St.Kitts and Nevis calling for a referendum on the change of the voting system from First Past the Post to Proportional Representation.

The sitting can be viewed live on the St.Kitts National Youth Parliament Association’s Facebook Page, ZIZ TV and ZIZ Online.