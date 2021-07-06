St Kitts Nevis Covid-19 Cases Rise By 23

By: Staff Writer

St. Kitts-Nevis has surpassed the 500 mark in terms of total cases recorded.

As per the COVID-19 Situation Report No. 466 as of Monday, July 05, 2021, the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 515 with 275 active cases, 237 recovered cases and three deaths. 497 of those cases were recorded in St. Kitts while 18 were registered in Nevis.

To date, there have been 21, 250 negative results.

From July 2 to July 4, the Federation has recorded 35 cases and yesterday 23 new cases were recorded.

To curb the spread, a 24hr lockdown was enacted. That will be adjusted on Thursday 8 July so that persons can stock up on groceries and other necessities.