St. Kitts & Nevis Highlighted on NBC’s TODAY Show For Making Travel Easier and Safer Now

Basseterre, St. Kitts (December 30, 2020) – New York City based travel journalist Mark Ellwood, a frequent contributor to top publications and renowned travel expert, was featured on NBC’s TODAY to discuss the travel outlook for 2021. During a discussion in the segment on making travel easier and safer for persons to travel, Mark noted that the island nations in the Caribbean have been “brilliant” and highlighted three; St. Kitts-Nevis, Anguilla and Barbados. He then noted that St. Kitts & Nevis is “his favorite.” He briefly summarized entry requirements for the country noting the destination is a must-see.





NCB’s TODAY, also known as The TODAY Show, is an American news and talk morning television show that airs daily. It was the first of its genre on American television and in the world and is the fifth-longest-running American television series. NBC’s TODAY reaches more than 5 million people every day through its broadcast, and millions more through TODAY.com, the TODAY app, and social media platforms.



#