St. Kitts Nevis National Co-Operative League Limited to mark International Credit Union Day 2020 with a number of activities.

Thursday 15th October will be celebrated by Credit Unions and Co-operators all over the world as International Credit Union Day. In St. Kitts and Nevis, it will be no different.

The St. Kitts and Nevis National Co-operative League Limited, and its 4 affiliates namely, the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Ltd, The St. Kitts Co-Operative Credit Union Ltd, and First Federal Co-operative Credit Union Ltd, and The Police Co-operative Credit Union Ltd will celebrate with a number of events.

A number of activities have been planned that would take place over a two-week period, commencing on Saturday 10thwith a National Broadcast by the Honorable Prime Minister,Dr. The Honorable Timothy Harris. This will be followed on Sunday 11th when Co-operators will visit a number of churches on St. Kitts and Nevis. There will be visits on Monday 12th at 10:30am to Winn FM and at 1:30pm to Freedom Fm to share with the public the hidden treasures of the Credit Union Movement.

Visits to Radio stations will continue on Tuesday 13th with interaction on ZIZ at 10am and VON Radio at 7pm.

On International Credit Union Day, under the theme “Inspiring Hope for a Global Community” each affiliate will host activities at their respective Headquarters. Activities that show appreciation to their members.

The activities to mark this year’s celebrations will come to a fitting climax with the staging for the first time of the Credit Unions game show, entitled The Battle of the Credit Union Champions. This will be held on October 29th and will feature 16 personalities and 4 teams from the 4 affiliates with a grand prize of $5,000 and all other prizes will be donated to deserving schools and charities.

For further information contact your nearest Credit Union or the St. Kitts and Nevis National Co-operative League Ltd. At 466-9453 if you are interested in viewing the game show.